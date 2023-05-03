Addison Advisors LLC Sells 3,463 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Addison Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 38.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,463 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Unilever during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in Unilever during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Unilever by 204.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Unilever during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Unilever in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

Unilever Stock Performance

Unilever Dividend Announcement

UL opened at $55.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $140.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 0.43. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $42.44 and a 52-week high of $55.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.94 and its 200-day moving average is $50.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.4569 per share. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.60%.

Unilever Profile

(Get Rating)

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment offers hair care, skin care, and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing. The Personal Care segment consists of sales of skin cleansing, deodorant, and oral care products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.