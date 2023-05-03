Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Bought by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 136,345 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,706 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for about 1.4% of Trillium Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $45,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aries Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Adobe by 24.9% in the third quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 747 shares of the software company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 9.3% during the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 881 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 8.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 166,196 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $45,737,000 after buying an additional 12,676 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 57.3% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,323,561 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $364,245,000 after buying an additional 482,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 7,370.9% during the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 85,094 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,677,000 after buying an additional 83,955 shares during the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.91, for a total transaction of $536,865.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 378,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,635,363.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total transaction of $254,647.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,604,997.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.91, for a total transaction of $536,865.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares in the company, valued at $135,635,363.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,304 shares of company stock worth $1,931,634. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ADBE shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Adobe in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $388.00.

Adobe stock traded down $15.28 on Wednesday, reaching $353.38. 2,304,183 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,790,559. The stock has a market cap of $162.10 billion, a PE ratio of 36.32, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.73 and a twelve month high of $451.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $361.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $346.99.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.26 EPS for the current year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

