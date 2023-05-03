Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) Short Interest Up 7.6% in April

Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,280,000 shares, an increase of 7.6% from the March 31st total of 1,190,000 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 243,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.3 days.

Adtalem Global Education Stock Performance

Adtalem Global Education stock opened at $38.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.89, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.02. Adtalem Global Education has a twelve month low of $27.85 and a twelve month high of $44.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.61 and its 200 day moving average is $38.86.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.29. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 26.59%. The company had revenue of $363.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Adtalem Global Education’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Adtalem Global Education will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several research firms recently commented on ATGE. StockNews.com cut Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research report on Friday, February 3rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in Adtalem Global Education by 33.5% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 40,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 10,236 shares in the last quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 4.8% in the first quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 18,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Adtalem Global Education in the first quarter worth about $485,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 3.1% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Adtalem Global Education in the first quarter worth about $200,000.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

Adtalem Global Education, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry.

