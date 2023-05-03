Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.75-$1.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $390-$430 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $407.12 million.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AEIS shares. StockNews.com downgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $88.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Cowen boosted their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a buy rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $104.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEIS traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.46. 222,427 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,132. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 3.02. Advanced Energy Industries has a one year low of $67.55 and a one year high of $101.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.39 and a 200 day moving average of $89.96.

Advanced Energy Industries ( NASDAQ:AEIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The electronics maker reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $490.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.03 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 23.65% and a net margin of 10.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.56%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEIS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,220 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 395,624 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $34,056,000 after acquiring an additional 7,996 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,829 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,841 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,944 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519 shares during the period. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. Its products include Plasma Power Generators, High Voltage Products, Low Voltage Power Supplies, Remote Plasma Sources, Temperature Measurement Products, SCR Power Controllers, Electrostatic Products, and Gas Sensors.

