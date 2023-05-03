aelf Trading 3.8% Higher This Week (ELF)

aelf (ELF) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 3rd. One aelf token can currently be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00001031 BTC on popular exchanges. aelf has a market cap of $183.63 million and approximately $12.41 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, aelf has traded up 3.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00006796 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003449 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00004204 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003734 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001421 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000035 BTC.

About aelf

aelf uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 611,895,808 tokens. The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. The official website for aelf is aelf.com. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

aelf Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

