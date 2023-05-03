Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE) CEO Timothy P. Noyes Sells 15,000 Shares

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Rating) CEO Timothy P. Noyes sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total value of $309,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,282.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Timothy P. Noyes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 3rd, Timothy P. Noyes sold 15,000 shares of Aerovate Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total value of $290,850.00.

On Wednesday, March 1st, Timothy P. Noyes sold 15,000 shares of Aerovate Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total value of $357,150.00.

Aerovate Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of AVTE stock traded up $0.99 on Wednesday, hitting $21.74. The company had a trading volume of 169,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,117. The firm has a market cap of $540.26 million, a P/E ratio of -10.68 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.19. Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.52 and a twelve month high of $30.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aerovate Therapeutics

Separately, Guggenheim started coverage on Aerovate Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVTE. Cormorant Asset Management LP grew its stake in Aerovate Therapeutics by 34.7% during the third quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 2,330,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,643,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares during the period. VR Adviser LLC grew its stake in Aerovate Therapeutics by 41.2% during the third quarter. VR Adviser LLC now owns 833,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,827,000 after purchasing an additional 243,519 shares during the period. Soleus Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Aerovate Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,362,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Aerovate Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,128,000. Finally, Ghost Tree Capital LLC bought a new position in Aerovate Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $2,487,000.

About Aerovate Therapeutics

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. The company focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which is in Phase 2b/Phase 3 trial.

