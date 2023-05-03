Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Sold by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. decreased its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 484,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 64,541 shares during the period. Conning Inc. owned 0.08% of Aflac worth $34,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,153,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,099,629,000 after buying an additional 352,873 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S grew its stake in Aflac by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 5,061,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,902,000 after buying an additional 715,304 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Aflac by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,936,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,865,000 after buying an additional 1,897,212 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Aflac by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,925,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,849,000 after buying an additional 69,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmp Inc. grew its stake in Aflac by 6,918.5% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 3,676,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,110,000 after buying an additional 3,624,445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Aflac alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Aflac

In other Aflac news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 19,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $1,357,314.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,163,395.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total transaction of $32,225.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,269 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,887.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 19,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $1,357,314.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 87,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,163,395.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Aflac Price Performance

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AFL. Citigroup dropped their price target on Aflac from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Aflac from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.22.

Shares of AFL traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $68.45. The stock had a trading volume of 507,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,636,659. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.64 and a 200 day moving average of $68.26. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $52.07 and a twelve month high of $74.01.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 22.90%. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.24%.

About Aflac

(Get Rating)

Aflac, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the followings segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.). The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.