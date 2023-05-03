Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API) Short Interest Update

Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,710,000 shares, a growth of 7.5% from the March 31st total of 2,520,000 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 586,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agora in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Agora in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Agora by 147.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 6,982 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agora during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Agora in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Institutional investors own 40.95% of the company’s stock.

Agora Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ API opened at $3.21 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.58. The stock has a market cap of $371.95 million, a PE ratio of -2.97 and a beta of -0.03. Agora has a 52-week low of $2.49 and a 52-week high of $8.22.

About Agora

Agora ( NASDAQ:API Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.17). Agora had a negative return on equity of 15.34% and a negative net margin of 74.92%. The firm had revenue of $40.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.73 million. Analysts predict that Agora will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. The company RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. Its products include video calling, voice calling, interactive live streaming, chat, signaling.

