AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:AGRI) Short Interest Update

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:AGRI – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 219,400 shares, a drop of 7.8% from the March 31st total of 237,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 195,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I cut their target price on shares of AgriFORCE Growing Systems from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On AgriFORCE Growing Systems
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of AgriFORCE Growing Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of AgriFORCE Growing Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of AgriFORCE Growing Systems by 285.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AgriFORCE Growing Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of AgriFORCE Growing Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $81,000. Institutional investors own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
AgriFORCE Growing Systems Stock Performance
AgriFORCE Growing Systems (NASDAQ:AGRI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.30. Sell-side analysts forecast that AgriFORCE Growing Systems will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.
About AgriFORCE Growing Systems
AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd., an agriculture-focused technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of plant-based ingredients and products for businesses and consumers that deliver healthier and nutritious solutions. It also engages in the real estate holding and development activities; provision of management advisory services; and intellectual property development activities.
