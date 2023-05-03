Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Purchased by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,676 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,485 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $2,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Akamai Technologies by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,491 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,740 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 10,741 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 48.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,789 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies raised Akamai Technologies to an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on Akamai Technologies from $91.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.18.

In related news, CEO F Thomson Leighton purchased 308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $81.41 per share, with a total value of $25,074.28. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,797,165.13. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Akamai Technologies news, CEO F Thomson Leighton acquired 308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $81.41 per share, with a total value of $25,074.28. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 83,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,797,165.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.30, for a total value of $117,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,628,139.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 8,971 shares of company stock valued at $700,889 and sold 34,117 shares valued at $2,673,865. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AKAM stock opened at $78.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.04 and a 200-day moving average of $83.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.65 and a 1-year high of $114.90.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $927.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.80 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 13.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

