Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 2nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%.

Albemarle has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 30 years. Albemarle has a dividend payout ratio of 6.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Albemarle to earn $23.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.7%.

Albemarle Price Performance

ALB stock opened at $173.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $20.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.60, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $245.66. Albemarle has a twelve month low of $171.82 and a twelve month high of $334.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.46 by $0.16. Albemarle had a net margin of 36.75% and a return on equity of 37.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. Albemarle’s quarterly revenue was up 193.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Albemarle will post 26.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.40, for a total value of $1,432,980.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,473,054.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 15,398 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the fourth quarter worth $353,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 13,172 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 153,165 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its position in Albemarle by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Albemarle from $290.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Albemarle from $340.00 to $362.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Albemarle from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $288.30.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following business segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

See Also

