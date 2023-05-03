Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) Cut to Market Perform at Telsey Advisory Group

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Allbirds in a research report on Monday, February 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Allbirds from $4.00 to $1.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. William Blair cut Allbirds from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Guggenheim cut Allbirds from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Allbirds from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.64.

Allbirds Stock Down 4.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ BIRD opened at $1.19 on Tuesday. Allbirds has a 52 week low of $1.03 and a 52 week high of $6.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.36. The company has a market cap of $178.45 million, a P/E ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.56.

Insider Activity at Allbirds

Allbirds ( NASDAQ:BIRD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). Allbirds had a negative return on equity of 24.47% and a negative net margin of 34.04%. The company had revenue of $84.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.55 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Allbirds will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael J. Bufano sold 10,570 shares of Allbirds stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.82, for a total transaction of $29,807.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 323,188 shares in the company, valued at $911,390.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Allbirds news, CFO Michael J. Bufano sold 10,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.82, for a total value of $29,807.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 323,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $911,390.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph Zwillinger sold 22,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.75, for a total value of $60,772.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,653 shares of company stock worth $182,023 over the last ninety days. 31.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allbirds

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Performa Ltd US LLC raised its stake in shares of Allbirds by 91.2% in the first quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Allbirds in the first quarter worth $240,000. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Allbirds in the fourth quarter worth $148,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Allbirds in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allbirds in the fourth quarter worth $90,000. 33.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allbirds Company Profile

Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women. It offers shoes, such as running shoes, everyday sneakers, high-tops, slip-ons, boat shoes, flats, weather repellent shoes, and sandals. The company's apparel products include activewear, tops, bottoms, dresses, sweaters, underwear, and socks.

