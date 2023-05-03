Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Short Interest Up 8.2% in April

Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,840,000 shares, an increase of 8.2% from the March 31st total of 1,700,000 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 802,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Allegion from $138.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Allegion from $130.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com cut Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Vertical Research raised Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Allegion from $129.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.22.

NYSE:ALLE opened at $109.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $106.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.77. Allegion has a 52 week low of $87.33 and a 52 week high of $123.46.

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $923.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.29 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 61.34% and a net margin of 14.07%. The business’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Allegion will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is 32.55%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALLE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Allegion by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,446,502 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $667,802,000 after acquiring an additional 127,546 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Allegion by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,035,051 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $426,038,000 after purchasing an additional 227,955 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP grew its holdings in Allegion by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 2,692,558 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $241,469,000 after buying an additional 223,117 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in Allegion by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,714,028 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $153,714,000 after buying an additional 109,878 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 1.0% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,055,025 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $94,615,000 after buying an additional 10,336 shares during the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allegion Plc engages in the provision of security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure, and productive. It operates through the Allegion Americas and Allegion International segments. Its brands include CISA, Interflex, LCN, Schlage, SimonsVoss, and Von Duprin. The company was founded on May 9, 2013 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

