Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (AP.UN) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE: AP.UN) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/2/2023 – Allied Properties Real Estate Investment had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$36.50 to C$29.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/28/2023 – Allied Properties Real Estate Investment had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$37.00 to C$32.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/28/2023 – Allied Properties Real Estate Investment had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$34.00 to C$32.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/28/2023 – Allied Properties Real Estate Investment had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$30.00 to C$27.00.

4/20/2023 – Allied Properties Real Estate Investment had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$39.50 to C$35.00.

4/18/2023 – Allied Properties Real Estate Investment had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$32.25 to C$27.25.

4/13/2023 – Allied Properties Real Estate Investment was downgraded by analysts at CIBC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a C$30.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$35.00.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Price Performance

AP.UN stock traded down C$0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$21.89. The stock had a trading volume of 232,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,584. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$24.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$26.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.34. The company has a market cap of C$2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.91 and a beta of 1.01. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a 52-week low of C$21.81 and a 52-week high of C$41.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jennifer Anne Tory acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$28.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$56,960.00. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.