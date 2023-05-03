Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0719 per share on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th.

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Stock Performance

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund stock opened at $10.57 on Wednesday. Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $13.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 203,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after buying an additional 12,121 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $142,000. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 24,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 4,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,377 shares during the last quarter.

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Company Profile

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

