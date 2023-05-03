Almaden Minerals (TSE:AMM) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.16

Shares of Almaden Minerals Ltd. (TSE:AMM – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:AAU) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16, with a volume of 15500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

Almaden Minerals Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 23.78, a current ratio of 18.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.30. The firm has a market capitalization of C$22.64 million, a P/E ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.25 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.30.

Almaden Minerals (TSE:AMM – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:AAU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 24th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter.

Almaden Minerals Company Profile

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Ixtaca gold-silver project located in Puebla State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

