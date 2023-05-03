Alpha Finance Lab Price Hits $0.12 on Top Exchanges (ALPHA)

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 3rd. Alpha Finance Lab has a total market capitalization of $124.20 million and $7.06 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000440 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Alpha Finance Lab has traded up 0.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00004056 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000100 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00028435 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00009820 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000772 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab Coin Profile

Alpha Finance Lab (CRYPTO:ALPHA) is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab. Alpha Finance Lab’s official website is alphafinance.io. The official message board for Alpha Finance Lab is blog.alphafinance.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Finance Lab is an ecosystem of DeFi products, starting on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on building an ecosystem of automated yield-maximizing Alpha products that interoperate to bring optimal Alpha to users on a cross-chain level.

Alpha Finance Lab is focused on researching and building in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Alpha Lending, the first product built by Alpha Finance Lab, is a decentralized lending protocol with algorithmically adjusted interest rates built on Binance Smart Chain.

The ALPHA token is the native utility token of the platforms. Current and planned use cases of the ALPHA token includes liquidity mining, governance voting, as well as staking.”

Buying and Selling Alpha Finance Lab

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Finance Lab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpha Finance Lab should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alpha Finance Lab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

