Alpha Growth (LON:ALGW) Stock Price Down 1%

Alpha Growth plc (LON:ALGW – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.35 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.43 ($0.03). 798,597 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 1,484,001 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.45 ($0.03).

Alpha Growth Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.69. The stock has a market capitalization of £10.96 million, a PE ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2.59.

Alpha Growth Company Profile

Alpha Growth plc focuses on providing advisory services, strategies, performance monitoring, and analytical services to holders of senior life settlement assets in North America. The company also involved in the fund management and insurance businesses. Alpha Growth plc was incorporated in 2015 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

