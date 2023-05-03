Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTSW) Short Interest Down 8.7% in April

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTSW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a decrease of 8.7% from the March 31st total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Alpha Tau Medical Stock Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ:DRTSW traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,604. Alpha Tau Medical has a 1-year low of $0.18 and a 1-year high of $1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.32.

Get Alpha Tau Medical alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alpha Tau Medical

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DRTSW. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alpha Tau Medical during the third quarter worth $65,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in Alpha Tau Medical during the first quarter worth $134,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Alpha Tau Medical during the first quarter worth $112,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Alpha Tau Medical during the first quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Alpha Tau Medical in the first quarter worth $64,000.

Alpha Tau Medical Company Profile

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd., a clinical-stage oncology therapeutics company, engages in research, development, and commercialization of diffusing alpha-emitters radiation therapy (Alpha DaRT) for the treatment of solid cancer In Israel and the United States. Its Alpha-DaRT technology used in clinical trials for skin, oral, pancreatic, and breast cancers; and preclinical studies for hepatic cell carcinoma, lung, and prostate cancers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Tau Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Tau Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.