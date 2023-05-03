Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd Sells 742,122 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd trimmed its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 42.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,007,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 742,122 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for approximately 3.3% of Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $111,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 94.2% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 349,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,683,000 after acquiring an additional 169,536 shares in the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,423,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 159,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,064,000 after acquiring an additional 9,376 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,078,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 36,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after acquiring an additional 4,131 shares in the last quarter. 72.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total transaction of $541,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,284 shares in the company, valued at $2,195,134.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,436 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total transaction of $462,453.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,159,575. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total value of $541,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,284 shares in the company, valued at $2,195,134.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 435,234 shares of company stock worth $49,996,664 over the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MRK shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Societe Generale cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.75.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $117.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.73. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.05 and a twelve month high of $118.39. The firm has a market cap of $297.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.34.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 38.40% and a net margin of 22.52%. The firm had revenue of $14.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Featured Stories

