Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd Takes $10.79 Million Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 23,199 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,791,000. MSCI comprises 0.3% of Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MSCI. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in MSCI by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 671 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in MSCI by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 10.9% during the third quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 88.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MSCI alerts:

Insider Transactions at MSCI

In other news, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.89, for a total transaction of $503,901.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,831,327.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE MSCI opened at $468.49 on Wednesday. MSCI Inc. has a 12-month low of $376.41 and a 12-month high of $572.50. The company has a market cap of $37.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.94 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $530.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $506.24.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The technology company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.23. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 93.49% and a net margin of 38.62%. The firm had revenue of $592.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 12.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. MSCI’s payout ratio is currently 50.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MSCI shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on MSCI from $543.00 to $551.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MSCI in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of MSCI from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. SpectralCast reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of MSCI in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on MSCI from $560.00 to $522.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MSCI has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $567.22.

MSCI Profile

(Get Rating)

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other-Private Assets. The Index segment focuses on the investment process, including developing indexed financial products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.