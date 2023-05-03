Altium Limited (OTCMKTS:ALMFF) Short Interest Update

Altium Limited (OTCMKTS:ALMFF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 188,100 shares, a growth of 9.9% from the March 31st total of 171,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,881.0 days.

Altium Stock Performance

ALMFF stock opened at $25.89 on Wednesday. Altium has a 52 week low of $23.20 and a 52 week high of $27.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.43.

Get Altium alerts:

About Altium

(Get Rating)

See Also

Altium Ltd. engages in the development and sale of computer software for the design of electronic products. It operates through the following segments: Board and Systems, Nexar, and Corporate. The Board and Systems segment includes results from the PCB business for the Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific and emerging markets regions, as well as other products sold through partner channels.

Receive News & Ratings for Altium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.