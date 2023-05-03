Alto Ingredients (ALTO) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 8th. Analysts expect Alto Ingredients to post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter.

Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $328.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.33 million. Alto Ingredients had a negative return on equity of 16.93% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. On average, analysts expect Alto Ingredients to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALTO opened at $1.27 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.83 and a 200-day moving average of $2.82. The company has a market capitalization of $95.43 million, a PE ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.55. Alto Ingredients has a 52-week low of $1.20 and a 52-week high of $5.92.

In other news, Director Gilbert E. Nathan purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.86 per share, with a total value of $27,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 553,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,270.74. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 30,226 shares of company stock valued at $54,996. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Alto Ingredients by 84.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,862,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,880,000 after purchasing an additional 4,059,483 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alto Ingredients by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,841,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,984,000 after purchasing an additional 208,959 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Alto Ingredients by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,046,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,957,000 after purchasing an additional 623,433 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alto Ingredients by 231.8% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,731,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Alto Ingredients by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,305,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,758,000 after acquiring an additional 10,604 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ALTO shares. TheStreet downgraded Alto Ingredients from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Alto Ingredients from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th.

Alto Ingredients, Inc engages in the production and marketing of specialty alcohols and essential ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Marketing and Distribution, Pekin Production, and Other Production. The Marketing and Distribution segment includes marketing and merchant trading for company-produced alcohols and essential ingredients, on an aggregated basis, and third-party fuel-grade ethanol.

