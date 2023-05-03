Amada (OTCMKTS:AMDLY) Sets New 52-Week High at $34.38

Amada Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AMDLY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $34.38 and last traded at $34.38, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.38.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised Amada from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th.
Amada Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.18.
Amada Company Profile
AMADA Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture, sale, leasing, repair, maintenance, checking, and inspection of metal working machinery and tools. It operates through the following business divisions: Sheet Metal Fabrication Machine, Metal Cutting Machine, Machine Tools, Stamping Press, Precision Welding Machine and Others.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Amada (AMDLY)
- Starbucks Stock Becomes a Value Play
- Kraft Heinz Recovery Gains Momentum
- Here’s Why AMD’s Weak Guidance Is A Blessing In Disguise
- BP Shares Sold Off After Earnings: Here Is What Upset Markets
- Will Forced Divesture Of Grail Boost Illumina Shareholder Value?
Receive News & Ratings for Amada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.