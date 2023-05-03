Amada (OTCMKTS:AMDLY) Sets New 52-Week High at $34.38

Amada Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AMDLY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $34.38 and last traded at $34.38, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised Amada from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th.

Amada Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.18.

Amada Company Profile

Amada ( OTCMKTS:AMDLY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter. Amada had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 8.86%. The company had revenue of $634.57 million during the quarter.

AMADA Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture, sale, leasing, repair, maintenance, checking, and inspection of metal working machinery and tools. It operates through the following business divisions: Sheet Metal Fabrication Machine, Metal Cutting Machine, Machine Tools, Stamping Press, Precision Welding Machine and Others.

