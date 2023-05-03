Amdocs (DOX) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 10th. Analysts expect Amdocs to post earnings of $1.32 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 11.71%. On average, analysts expect Amdocs to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Amdocs Price Performance

DOX opened at $92.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.66. Amdocs has a 1 year low of $76.79 and a 1 year high of $97.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DOX shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Amdocs in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Amdocs from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Amdocs from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.75.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Amdocs in the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Amdocs by 787.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Amdocs during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amdocs during the 2nd quarter worth about $192,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in Amdocs during the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software products and services for the communications, entertainment, and media industry service providers. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, MO.

