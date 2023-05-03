Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.10-$0.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $280.00 million-$300.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $344.52 million. Ameresco also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.80-$1.90 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMRC. StockNews.com raised shares of Ameresco to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $72.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Ameresco from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Ameresco in a report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm raised shares of Ameresco from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ameresco has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $65.40.

Get Ameresco alerts:

Ameresco Trading Down 5.6 %

Shares of Ameresco stock traded down $2.53 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.34. The stock had a trading volume of 314,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,551. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Ameresco has a 1 year low of $40.61 and a 1 year high of $76.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ameresco ( NYSE:AMRC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 5.20%. The firm had revenue of $271.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.61 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Ameresco will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Ameresco by 29.5% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 2,161 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Ameresco by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Ameresco during the 3rd quarter valued at $582,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ameresco by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 9,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Ameresco during the 3rd quarter worth about $461,000. 57.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ameresco

(Get Rating)

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.