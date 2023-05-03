American CenturyFocused Dynamic Growth ETF (BATS:FDG) Stock Price Up 0.3%

American CenturyFocused Dynamic Growth ETF (BATS:FDG – Get Rating) shares rose 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $58.38 and last traded at $58.15. Approximately 9,665 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $57.98.

American CenturyFocused Dynamic Growth ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $136.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.28 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.28.

Institutional Trading of American CenturyFocused Dynamic Growth ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FDG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American CenturyFocused Dynamic Growth ETF by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 340,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,670,000 after purchasing an additional 69,350 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in American CenturyFocused Dynamic Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $4,055,000. Apexium Financial LP boosted its stake in American CenturyFocused Dynamic Growth ETF by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 46,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after buying an additional 15,185 shares in the last quarter. ERn Financial LLC boosted its stake in American CenturyFocused Dynamic Growth ETF by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 66,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,439,000 after buying an additional 9,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in American CenturyFocused Dynamic Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $403,000.

American CenturyFocused Dynamic Growth ETF Company Profile

The American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF (FDG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent ETF that invests in a narrow selection of mid- and large-cap growth companies in the US. The fund utilizes the Precidian non-transparent model.

