American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 83,700 shares, an increase of 7.4% from the March 31st total of 77,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey V. Haley bought 2,955 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.67 per share, for a total transaction of $93,584.85. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 83,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,648,245.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American National Bankshares by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 497,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,738,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in American National Bankshares by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 460,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates boosted its position in shares of American National Bankshares by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 241,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,919,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of American National Bankshares by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 205,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,115,000 after acquiring an additional 4,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American National Bankshares by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 193,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,164,000 after acquiring an additional 7,249 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMNB opened at $28.41 on Wednesday. American National Bankshares has a 52 week low of $27.20 and a 52 week high of $38.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $302.28 million, a P/E ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. American National Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.92%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on American National Bankshares from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com upgraded American National Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th.

American National Bankshares, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the Community Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Community Banking segment is involved in making loans to and generating deposits from individuals and businesses. The Wealth Management segment includes estate planning, trust account administration, investment management, and retail brokerage.

