American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Acquired by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in American Tower were worth $13,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at $285,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in American Tower by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 302,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,152,000 after acquiring an additional 38,682 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in American Tower by 62.8% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 3,875 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at $816,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. grew its stake in American Tower by 192.6% in the 4th quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 5,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 3,357 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of American Tower from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $251.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $254.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of American Tower from $229.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.12.

Insider Transactions at American Tower

American Tower Trading Down 0.2 %

In other news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,739 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total transaction of $380,128.01. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,830,620.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMT traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $195.69. The company had a trading volume of 158,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,006,596. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $200.99 and a 200 day moving average of $209.41. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $178.17 and a 1-year high of $282.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.57.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($1.56). American Tower had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were given a dividend of $1.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 208.00%.

American Tower Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.