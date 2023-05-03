Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Sold by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $4,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMP. Stonegate Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 8,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $340.00 to $392.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $382.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $338.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $349.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial Stock Down 2.8 %

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 11,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.33, for a total value of $4,079,188.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,214,366.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, EVP Heather J. Melloh sold 769 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.87, for a total transaction of $271,357.03. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,070,254.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 11,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.33, for a total transaction of $4,079,188.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,214,366.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 57,982 shares of company stock valued at $20,441,165 over the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AMP opened at $294.20 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $309.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $318.10. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $219.99 and a 12-month high of $357.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $30.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.46.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.21 by $0.04. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 77.32%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.98 earnings per share. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 30 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 27.43%.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.