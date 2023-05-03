AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.21 EPS

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.21, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $63.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.40 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 597.57% and a net margin of 0.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.22 earnings per share.

AmerisourceBergen Price Performance

Shares of ABC stock traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $167.92. 336,690 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,209,464. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $159.92 and its 200-day moving average is $161.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.30, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $33.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.52. AmerisourceBergen has a 52 week low of $135.14 and a 52 week high of $174.63.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

AmerisourceBergen Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is presently 23.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Transactions at AmerisourceBergen

A number of brokerages recently commented on ABC. Citigroup began coverage on AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Friday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Mizuho upped their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AmerisourceBergen presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.31.

In related news, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 5,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.82, for a total value of $889,888.02. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,732 shares in the company, valued at $2,918,820.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 5,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.82, for a total value of $889,888.02. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,732 shares in the company, valued at $2,918,820.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 1,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.22, for a total value of $300,567.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,176,229.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,633 shares of company stock worth $4,522,208. Insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AmerisourceBergen

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 19,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter valued at about $373,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter valued at about $454,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 8,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after buying an additional 2,656 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 403,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,852,000 after buying an additional 56,373 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

About AmerisourceBergen

(Get Rating)

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.