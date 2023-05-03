AMG National Trust Bank Has $10.86 Million Stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

AMG National Trust Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 107,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,094 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $10,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 219.8% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RTX traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.11. 901,508 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,538,640. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $80.27 and a one year high of $108.84. The stock has a market cap of $143.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $99.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.92.

Raytheon Technologies Increases Dividend

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.98 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 8.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This is a positive change from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 62.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Raytheon Technologies news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total transaction of $356,948.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,211.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

Further Reading

