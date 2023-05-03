AMG National Trust Bank Has $20.80 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

AMG National Trust Bank reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 137,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,961 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of AMG National Trust Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $20,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NCM Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 9,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 10,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 1,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

IWD stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $152.10. The company had a trading volume of 352,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,050,622. The stock has a market cap of $49.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $134.09 and a 52 week high of $162.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $151.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.23.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.