AMG National Trust Bank Has $5.33 Million Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

AMG National Trust Bank cut its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 152,493 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,790 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Comcast were worth $5,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 21,112 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 7,120 shares in the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $458,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 127,855 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,471,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,610,703 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $103,971,000 after purchasing an additional 239,635 shares during the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Comcast news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,729,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.25, for a total value of $3,891,165.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,717,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,864,834. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 3,939,418 shares of company stock valued at $8,724,369 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Comcast from $35.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Comcast from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.94. The company had a trading volume of 4,768,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,985,750. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.32. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $28.39 and a 12 month high of $44.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. Comcast had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The firm had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

