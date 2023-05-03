AMG National Trust Bank Has $54.40 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

AMG National Trust Bank decreased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,365 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of AMG National Trust Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $54,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $66,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA IVV traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $412.54. 1,035,011 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,194,708. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $404.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $398.34. The company has a market capitalization of $307.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $349.53 and a 12 month high of $434.03.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

