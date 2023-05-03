AMG National Trust Bank Raises Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

AMG National Trust Bank raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,763 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,409 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $6,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $29,633.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,444,895.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.78, for a total transaction of $153,266.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 180,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,814,399.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $29,633.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,162 shares in the company, valued at $2,444,895.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,568 shares of company stock worth $2,376,624. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Cowen raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.38.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.01. The company had a trading volume of 5,787,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,229,602. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.41. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.60 and a 12 month high of $52.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.99.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $13.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.41 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 21.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.