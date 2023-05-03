Amgen (AMG) Price Hits $1.02 on Top Exchanges

Amgen (AMG) traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. One Amgen token can currently be purchased for $1.02 or 0.00003612 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Amgen has a market cap of $109.50 million and $10,418.33 worth of Amgen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Amgen has traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Amgen Token Profile

Amgen was first traded on March 14th, 2022. Amgen’s total supply is 99,000,000 tokens. Amgen’s official Twitter account is @theamgen and its Facebook page is accessible here. Amgen’s official website is theamgen.com.

Buying and Selling Amgen

According to CryptoCompare, “Amgen (AMG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Amgen has a current supply of 99,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Amgen is 1.02542905 USD and is up 0.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $7,521.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://theamgen.com/.”

