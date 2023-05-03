Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Purchased by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 602,931 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,860 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Amgen were worth $158,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 7,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 489,333 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $128,445,000 after purchasing an additional 165,714 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in shares of Amgen by 237.1% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 14,284 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,752,000 after purchasing an additional 10,047 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $582,000. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp boosted its position in Amgen by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 13,682 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,593,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMGN. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $268.00 to $258.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Argus cut their price target on Amgen from $300.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.94.

Shares of AMGN opened at $230.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $239.45 and its 200-day moving average is $256.77. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $223.30 and a 12-month high of $296.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.64.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 288.75% and a net margin of 30.23%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 18.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a $2.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.92%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

