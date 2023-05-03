Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Price Target Increased to $214.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Mizuho from $208.00 to $214.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 9.31% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AMGN. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. Barclays reduced their target price on Amgen from $227.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Amgen from $268.00 to $258.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Amgen from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $275.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.94.

AMGN stock opened at $235.97 on Wednesday. Amgen has a fifty-two week low of $223.30 and a fifty-two week high of $296.67. The company has a market capitalization of $126.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $256.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 288.75% and a net margin of 30.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Amgen will post 18.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Amgen by 2.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,459,511 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,697,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310,894 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,301,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,493,471,000 after buying an additional 1,523,665 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,375,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,983,235,000 after buying an additional 174,774 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Amgen by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,287,286 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,439,213,000 after acquiring an additional 50,756 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 83,875.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,541,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,980,571,000 after acquiring an additional 7,532,031 shares during the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

