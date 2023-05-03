Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18, Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 10.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Amkor Technology updated its Q2 guidance to $0.12-0.28 EPS and its Q2 2023 guidance to $0.12-$0.28 EPS.

Shares of AMKR stock opened at $21.04 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.54. Amkor Technology has a one year low of $14.89 and a one year high of $31.38. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.65%.

In related news, Director Gil C. Tily sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $516,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 137,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,559,818.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Gil C. Tily sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $516,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 137,924 shares in the company, valued at $3,559,818.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Megan Faust sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total transaction of $144,480.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $852,287.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,026,250 shares of company stock valued at $51,141,275. Company insiders own 56.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Amkor Technology by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the period. State of Wyoming raised its position in Amkor Technology by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,024 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Amkor Technology by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 169.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226 shares in the last quarter. 38.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AMKR shares. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Amkor Technology from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amkor Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

