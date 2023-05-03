Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900,000 shares, an increase of 7.1% from the March 31st total of 6,440,000 shares. Currently, 6.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.3 days.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AMRX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.75.

Shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.86 on Wednesday. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.24 and a one year high of $4.08. The company has a market cap of $564.73 million, a PE ratio of -2.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.30, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.06.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals ( NYSE:AMRX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $609.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.93 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 76.11% and a negative net margin of 5.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRX. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.79% of the company’s stock.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, market and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Generic, Specialty and AvKARE Segments. The Generics segment develops, manufactures and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products and transdermals.

