Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Acquired by Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC

Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC boosted its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the quarter. Analog Devices comprises about 1.6% of Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 442,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,527,000 after acquiring an additional 157,414 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 621.3% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 14,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after buying an additional 12,582 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth approximately $976,000. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC raised its position in Analog Devices by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 9,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phraction Management LLC raised its position in Analog Devices by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Phraction Management LLC now owns 56,690 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,299,000 after acquiring an additional 5,045 shares in the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com lowered Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.41.

Analog Devices Trading Up 0.6 %

ADI stock opened at $183.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $186.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.40. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $133.48 and a one year high of $198.24. The stock has a market cap of $92.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.15.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.6 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 51.89%.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In related news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total transaction of $4,909,012.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,871 shares in the company, valued at $4,464,115.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total transaction of $1,166,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,885,251.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total value of $4,909,012.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,464,115.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,745 shares of company stock valued at $7,317,735. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.