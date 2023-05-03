Analysts Offer Predictions for Zai Lab Limited’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink reduced their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Zai Lab in a report issued on Monday, May 1st. SVB Leerink analyst J. Chang now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.77) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.76). The consensus estimate for Zai Lab’s current full-year earnings is ($3.76) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Zai Lab’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.18) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.07) EPS.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Zai Lab from $79.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th.

Zai Lab Stock Performance

ZLAB stock opened at $32.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.25. Zai Lab has a 52-week low of $20.98 and a 52-week high of $53.95.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.39. The business had revenue of $62.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.79 million. Zai Lab had a negative net margin of 206.14% and a negative return on equity of 37.96%.

Insider Activity at Zai Lab

In related news, insider Frazor Titus Edmondson III sold 7,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total transaction of $322,980.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $786,670. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Zai Lab news, insider Frazor Titus Edmondson III sold 7,965 shares of Zai Lab stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total value of $322,980.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $786,670. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Harald Reinhart sold 11,480 shares of Zai Lab stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $459,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,879 shares of company stock valued at $990,357 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Zai Lab

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zai Lab in the third quarter worth $28,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Zai Lab in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zai Lab in the first quarter worth $47,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new stake in shares of Zai Lab in the fourth quarter worth $190,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zai Lab in the third quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors own 59.46% of the company’s stock.

About Zai Lab

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the developing and commercializing therapies that address medical conditions with unmet needs in oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience. Its products include Zejula, Optune, Qinlock, and Nuzyra. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

