Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Sprouts Farmers Market (SFM)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ: SFM):

5/2/2023 – Sprouts Farmers Market had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $40.00 to $45.00.

5/2/2023 – Sprouts Farmers Market had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $29.00 to $30.00.

5/2/2023 – Sprouts Farmers Market had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $32.00.

4/20/2023 – Sprouts Farmers Market is now covered by analysts at Evercore ISI. They set an “underperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.

3/16/2023 – Sprouts Farmers Market is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/8/2023 – Sprouts Farmers Market had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $33.00 to $35.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/6/2023 – Sprouts Farmers Market had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $21.00 to $26.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

3/6/2023 – Sprouts Farmers Market had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SFM traded down $1.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.55. The stock had a trading volume of 829,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,501,953. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.29. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.56 and a 52 week high of $39.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.54 and its 200 day moving average is $32.47.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 25.40% and a net margin of 4.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Lawrence Molloy sold 1,159 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total value of $38,397.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 240,891 shares in the company, valued at $7,980,718.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 66,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total value of $2,191,390.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 290,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,556,984.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Lawrence Molloy sold 1,159 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total transaction of $38,397.67. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 240,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,980,718.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 157,547 shares of company stock valued at $5,174,940 over the last ninety days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 3,389 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 1st quarter valued at $387,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 336,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,747,000 after purchasing an additional 5,334 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after buying an additional 3,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 26.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 78,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after buying an additional 16,200 shares during the period. 99.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

