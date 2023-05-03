Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Sprouts Farmers Market (SFM)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ: SFM):
- 5/2/2023 – Sprouts Farmers Market had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $40.00 to $45.00.
- 5/2/2023 – Sprouts Farmers Market had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $29.00 to $30.00.
- 5/2/2023 – Sprouts Farmers Market had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $32.00.
- 4/20/2023 – Sprouts Farmers Market is now covered by analysts at Evercore ISI. They set an “underperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/16/2023 – Sprouts Farmers Market is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/8/2023 – Sprouts Farmers Market had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $33.00 to $35.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 3/6/2023 – Sprouts Farmers Market had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $21.00 to $26.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.
- 3/6/2023 – Sprouts Farmers Market had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock.
Sprouts Farmers Market Trading Down 3.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:SFM traded down $1.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.55. The stock had a trading volume of 829,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,501,953. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.29. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.56 and a 52 week high of $39.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.54 and its 200 day moving average is $32.47.
Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 25.40% and a net margin of 4.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Transactions at Sprouts Farmers Market
Institutional Trading of Sprouts Farmers Market
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 3,389 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 1st quarter valued at $387,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 336,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,747,000 after purchasing an additional 5,334 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after buying an additional 3,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 26.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 78,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after buying an additional 16,200 shares during the period. 99.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sprouts Farmers Market (SFM)
- Starbucks Stock Becomes a Value Play
- Kraft Heinz Recovery Gains Momentum
- Here’s Why AMD’s Weak Guidance Is A Blessing In Disguise
- BP Shares Sold Off After Earnings: Here Is What Upset Markets
- Will Forced Divesture Of Grail Boost Illumina Shareholder Value?
Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.