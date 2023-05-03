Analysts Set Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) Price Target at $955.00

Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $955.00.

Several research analysts recently commented on CLPBY shares. Barclays raised shares of Coloplast A/S from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Coloplast A/S in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CLPBY opened at $14.38 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.14. Coloplast A/S has a twelve month low of $9.58 and a twelve month high of $14.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.06 billion, a PE ratio of 51.36 and a beta of 0.28.

Coloplast A/S develops, manufactures, and markets medical products. It operates through the following segments: Chronic Care, Interventional Urology and Wound & Skin Care. The Chronic Care segment covers the sale of ostomy care products and continence care products. The Interventional Urology segment covers the sale of urological products, including disposable products.

