Analysts Set Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSE:CJR.B) PT at C$2.46

Shares of Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSE:CJR.B – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$2.46.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CJR.B shares. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$2.75 to C$2.30 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Cormark reduced their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$2.10 to C$1.80 in a report on Friday, April 14th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$2.50 to C$2.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. CIBC reduced their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$4.75 to C$4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Corus Entertainment Stock Down 2.9 %

TSE CJR.B opened at C$1.35 on Wednesday. Corus Entertainment has a 12 month low of C$1.33 and a 12 month high of C$4.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.79. The stock has a market cap of C$264.69 million, a PE ratio of -0.87, a P/E/G ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$1.66 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.00.

Corus Entertainment Company Profile

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

