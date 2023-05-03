Analysts Set The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) Price Target at $12.43

Shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.43.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas cut shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 33.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 253,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,790,000 after purchasing an additional 63,249 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the first quarter valued at about $203,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 53.4% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 179,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 62,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the first quarter worth approximately $118,000. 79.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GT opened at $10.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 12 month low of $9.66 and a 12 month high of $15.69. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.95.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.10). Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 0.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.

