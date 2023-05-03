Analyzing West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) and Freightos (NASDAQ:CRGO)

West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY – Get Rating) and Freightos (NASDAQ:CRGO – Get Rating) are both transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares West Japan Railway and Freightos’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get West Japan Railway alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets West Japan Railway 1.51% 1.98% 0.59% Freightos N/A -413.90% -5.07%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares West Japan Railway and Freightos’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio West Japan Railway $9.18 billion N/A -$1.01 billion $0.45 97.09 Freightos $19.09 million 1.43 -$3.00 million N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Freightos has lower revenue, but higher earnings than West Japan Railway.

This is a summary of current ratings for West Japan Railway and Freightos, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score West Japan Railway 0 0 1 0 3.00 Freightos 0 0 2 0 3.00

Freightos has a consensus target price of $10.50, suggesting a potential upside of 388.37%. Given Freightos’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Freightos is more favorable than West Japan Railway.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

71.1% of Freightos shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.6% of Freightos shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Freightos beats West Japan Railway on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About West Japan Railway

(Get Rating)

West Japan Railway Co. engages in the railway transportation business. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Distribution, Real Estate, and Other Businesses. The Transportation segment provides railway, bus, and ferry services. The Distribution segment operates department stores, restaurants, retail, and wholesale shops. The Real Estate segment sells and leases properties, and manages shopping centers. The Other Businesses segment includes hotels, travel agencies, advertising, and construction services. The company was founded on April 1, 1987 and is headquartered in Osaka, Japan.

About Freightos

(Get Rating)

Freightos Limited provide freight booking and payment platform which connects participants across the international freight ecosystem, including airlines, ocean liners and trucking companies, as well as freight forwarders. Freightos Limited, formerly known as Gesher I Acquisition Corp., is based in JERUSALEM.

Receive News & Ratings for West Japan Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Japan Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.