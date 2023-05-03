Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS) to Issue $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th.

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FINS opened at $12.11 on Wednesday. Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust has a 1 year low of $12.00 and a 1 year high of $15.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $853,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,178,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,903,000 after buying an additional 34,541 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust during the third quarter worth about $269,000.

