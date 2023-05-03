Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.33

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.33 and traded as high as $2.37. Angi shares last traded at $2.36, with a volume of 411,986 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Angi from $2.60 to $3.40 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Angi from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Angi in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded Angi from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $2.00 to $2.75 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Angi in a report on Friday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Angi has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.85.

Angi Trading Up 1.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.85 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Angi ( NASDAQ:ANGI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Angi had a negative net margin of 6.79% and a negative return on equity of 9.91%. The company had revenue of $441.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.20 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Angi Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Angi in the 1st quarter worth approximately $160,000. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Angi by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 5,815 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Angi by 604.7% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 90,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 77,400 shares in the last quarter. Metavasi Capital LP bought a new stake in Angi during the 4th quarter valued at $772,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of Angi by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 628,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 143,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.93% of the company’s stock.

Angi Company Profile

Angi, Inc engages in the provision of a digital marketplace for home services. It operates through the following segments: Ads and Leads, Services, Roofing, and International. The Ads and Leads segment provides service professionals the capability to engage with potential customers, including quote and invoicing services, and provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened and customer-rated service professionals nationwide for home repair, maintenance and improvement projects.

